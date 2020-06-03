VICE NEWS TONIGHT

VICE NEWS TONIGHT / Clip

Chicano Batman on Receiver

Chicano Batman sounds different this time. Their newest record, Invisible People, might be a surprise for those who first fell in love with the East LA band’s blend of Latin and psychedelic soul music back in 2007. Their latest single, “Blank Slate”, comes in under three minutes.
