I, Sniper
Death Stole My Soul
As the snipers claim two more victims, ballistics confirm all the shootings are connected. But investigators have no leads apart from the alleged sighting of a white box truck.
- police
- Documentary
- murder
- death
- washington dc
- Survivor
- Victim
- Monster
- 9/11
- Mass Murder
- vice_videos:premiere
- true crime
- Capitol
- homicide
- law enforcement
- Mother
- child
- sniper
- mass killing
- shooting spree
- ballistics
- montgomery county
- Spree
- shooter
- rifle
- red onion
- paramedic
- state prison
- DC Snipers
- Beltway Snipers
- Lee Malvo
- John Muhammad
- blue Caprice
- crime story
- terrorize
- 23 days
- .233
- Mike Bouchard
- box truck