NIGHTCAP WITH SHANNON SHARPE AND OCHOCINCO: RECAP / S1 EP7

February 18th

Shannon and Ocho break down all the action from NBA All-Star Weekend, the buzz around Travis Kelce’s retirement rumors, and whether a Trevor Lawrence trade could be on the horizon.
