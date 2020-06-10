Seat at the Table with Anand Giridharadas

Seat at the Table with Anand Giridharadas / Extra Scene

Government Workers Panel (Extended)

Anand talks with three government workers from different walks of life.
More from Seat at the Table with Anand Giridharadas

Seat at the Table with Anand Giridharadas

More Seat at the Table with Anand Giridharadas

Extras

CLIPS

TRAILERS