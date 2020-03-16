VICE NEWS TONIGHT

VICE NEWS TONIGHT / Clip

Greek Islanders Want the Refugee Crisis Over — and the Migrants Gone

Five years into Europe's refugee crisis, the multi-billion Euro refugee deal with Turkey has broken down. Less than 2% of the refugees slated for resettlement in the rest of Europe have left Greece, as European nations refuse to implement the bloc's continent-wide asylum policy. At the same time, almost no...
More from VICE NEWS TONIGHT

VICE NEWS TONIGHT

More VICE NEWS TONIGHT

CLIPS

TRAILERS