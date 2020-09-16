Make It Count Jauan

VICE NEWS TONIGHT

Georgia has a long history of voter suppression, and 2020 the election might very well be in the hands of the youngest voters. We follow young voting rights advocate Jauan Durbin just as the Black Lives Matter protests took over downtown Atlanta.
