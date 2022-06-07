SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Shows
Schedule
Channel Finder
Watch Free
Shop
Shows
Schedule
Channel Finder
Watch Free
Shop
Search
FALL RIVER
Now Playing
44:08
FALL RIVER / S1 EP3
Mark of the Beast
44:03
FALL RIVER / S1 EP2
Deal With the Devil
44:02
FALL RIVER / S1 EP1
My Soul To Keep
FALL RIVER / S1 EP3
Mark of the Beast
An additional murder is revealed, and Robin Murphy tells her story from prison revealing corruption, neglect, and a truth never considered before.
Crime
Religion
police
Documentary
murder
SEX WORKERS
Corruption
Cult
Massachusetts
sacrifice
investigation
parole
satan
vice_videos:premiere
abuse
trial
true crime
sexual abuse
sex offender
Fall River
satanic cult
Carl Drew
Robin Murphy
Barbara Rasposa
Andy Maltais
small town muder
SHARE
TWEET
More from FALL RIVER →
FALL RIVER
Now Playing
44:08
FALL RIVER / S1 EP3
Mark of the Beast
44:03
FALL RIVER / S1 EP2
Deal With the Devil
44:02
FALL RIVER / S1 EP1
My Soul To Keep
More FALL RIVER
FALL RIVER / S1 EP3
44:08
Mark of the Beast
FALL RIVER / S1 EP2
44:03
Deal With the Devil
FALL RIVER / S1 EP1
44:02
My Soul To Keep
TRAILERS
FALL RIVER / Clip
0:31
Fall River Trailer