KINGS OF KUSH
Mold's The Enemy
Sully and Dave purchased the newest in drying technology, but they don't think it will be sufficient to dry their entire crop fast enough. Dave comes up with a second solution.
- Weed
- MARIJUANA
- Cannabis
- SEEDS
- Documentary
- MEDICAL MARIJUANA
- PHARMACEUTICALS
- horses
- Organic
- farming
- wax
- Organic farming
- CBD
- vice_videos:premiere
- kush
- hemp
- vermont
- seizures
- medical cannabis
- medicinal marijuana
- Medicinal Cannabis
- cultivation
- developmental delays
- Rosin
- Mold
- Sustainable Farming
- developmentally disabled
- Rosin press
- Montkush
- OxiClean
- Organic Weed Control
- Weed Control
- Organic Rosin
- Mountain Farming
- Organic Hemp
- Medicinal Hemp
- Farming With Horses
- Genetic Disorders
- Developmental Challenges
- iDry
- Plenum Dryer
- Dryer
- Hops Drying