FALL RIVER
FALL RIVER / S1 EP1
My Soul To Keep
In 1979 Fall River, MA, two young women are killed in a series of brutal murders. Police discover a satanic cult is practicing human sacrifice, led by a man named Carl Drew.
- Crime
- police
- Documentary
- murder
- prostitution
- SEX WORKERS
- Cult
- serial killer
- Massachusetts
- sacrifice
- investigation
- vice_videos:premiere
- abuse
- satanism
- satanic panic
- true crime
- sexual abuse
- satanic rituals
- human sacrifice
- Fall River
- satanic cult
- Carl Drew
- Robin Murphy
- Barbara Rasposa
- Karen Marsden
- sacrifice killing
- Doreen Levesque