It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia
- 21:26It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia
Nightman Cometh
- 21:06It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia
The Gang Gets Extreme: Home Makeover Edition
- 21:22It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia
The Gang Cracks The Liberty Bell
- 21:22It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia
Sweet Dee Has A Heart Attack
- 23:26It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia
Dennis Reynolds: An Erotic Life
- 21:18It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia
Paddy's Pub: The Worst Bar in Philadelphia
- 21:10It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia
Who Pooped the Bed?
- 20:51It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia
Mac & Charlie Die Pt. 2
- 20:49It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia
Mac & Charlie Die Pt. 1
- 21:21It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia
Mac's Banging the Waitress
- 21:25It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia
The Gang Solves The Gas Crisis
- 21:22It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia
Mac and Dennis: Manhunters
It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia
Paddy's Pub: The Worst Bar in Philadelphia
When a reporter for the Philadelphia Inquirer writes a review naming Paddy's "The worst bar in Philadelphia," the gang kidnaps the man in an effort to change his mind.
It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia
- 21:26It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia
Nightman Cometh
- 21:06It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia
The Gang Gets Extreme: Home Makeover Edition
- 21:22It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia
The Gang Cracks The Liberty Bell
- 21:22It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia
Sweet Dee Has A Heart Attack
- 23:26It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia
Dennis Reynolds: An Erotic Life
- 21:18It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia
Paddy's Pub: The Worst Bar in Philadelphia
- 21:10It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia
Who Pooped the Bed?
- 20:51It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia
Mac & Charlie Die Pt. 2
- 20:49It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia
Mac & Charlie Die Pt. 1
- 21:21It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia
Mac's Banging the Waitress
- 21:25It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia
The Gang Solves The Gas Crisis
- 21:22It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia
Mac and Dennis: Manhunters