Prisoners Describe the Deadly Coronavirus Outbreak at Oakdale Federal Prison

“I just feel like we were all let down,” said one prisoner. At least 39 staff and 113 inmates have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a staff source. As of May 4, the Bureau of Prisons confirms 46 positive cases of COVID-19 among the 1,000 or so prisoners...
