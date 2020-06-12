Shelter In Place with Shane Smith

Shelter In Place with Shane Smith

Rep. Maxine Waters and Alzo Slade

Shane talks to Rep. Maxine Waters about the political impact of recent protests, and with VICE News' Alzo Slade about reporting on the ground in Minneapolis.
More from Shelter In Place with Shane Smith

Shelter In Place with Shane Smith

More Shelter In Place with Shane Smith

Extras

CLIPS