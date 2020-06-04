Seat at the Table with Anand Giridharadas

Rukmini Callimachi (Extended Interview)

Anand talks with NY Times reporter Rukmini Callimachi, who warns that the U.S. today reminds her of the Ivory Coast descending into civil war. From SEAT AT THE TABLE, Wednesdays 11:30p.
