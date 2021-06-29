I, Sniper
Solitary
Now in custody, separated from Muhammad, Lee Malvo’s defense team battle to save him from the death penalty. Malvo must decide whether to betray his "father" to save his own life.
- police
- Documentary
- murder
- washington dc
- defense
- interrogation
- Monster
- 9/11
- Mass Murder
- vice_videos:premiere
- trial
- Death Penalty
- true crime
- Capitol
- Execution
- homicide
- law enforcement
- lethal injection
- sentence
- sniper
- mass killing
- prosecution
- maximum-security
- shooting spree
- montgomery county
- solitary
- shooter
- remorse
- red onion
- mitigation
- life without parole
- state prison
- DC Snipers
- Beltway Snipers
- Lee Malvo
- John Muhammad
- blue Caprice
- crime story
- terrorize
- 23 days