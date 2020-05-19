Seat at the Table with Anand Giridharadas

Stacey Abrams (Extended Interview)

Stacey Abrams talks with Anand Giridharadas about the possibility of being Joe Biden’s VP pick. From SEAT AT THE TABLE, Wednesdays at 10p.
