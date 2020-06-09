NO MERCY, NO MALICE WITH PROFESSOR SCOTT GALLOWAY

The Rant: Reversal of Rivers

Will millions of Americans start fleeing urban areas in favor of lower-cost suburbs and rural towns due to the new work-from-home standards many companies are implementing? From NO MERCY, NO MALICE, Thursdays 11:30p.
