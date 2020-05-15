NO MERCY, NO MALICE WITH PROFESSOR SCOTT GALLOWAY

The Rant: The College Implosion

As millions of American college kids choose to take a gap year due to the corona virus, will the American higher education system finally come crumbling down? From NO MERCY, NO MALICE with Professor Scott Galloway, Thursdays at 10p.
