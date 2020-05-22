NO MERCY, NO MALICE WITH PROFESSOR SCOTT GALLOWAY
- 2:02NO MERCY, NO MALICE WITH PROFESSOR SCOTT GALLOWAY / Clip
Scott's Message to His Audience: Be Better Men
- 4:46NO MERCY, NO MALICE WITH PROFESSOR SCOTT GALLOWAY / Clip
The Rant: The Fourth Great Unlock
- 1:25NO MERCY, NO MALICE WITH PROFESSOR SCOTT GALLOWAY / Clip
Winners & Losers: Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky & PPP
- 6:11NO MERCY, NO MALICE WITH PROFESSOR SCOTT GALLOWAY / Clip
The Rant: The College Implosion
- 4:54NO MERCY, NO MALICE WITH PROFESSOR SCOTT GALLOWAY / Clip
The Rant: Bailouts or Cronyism?
- 2:08NO MERCY, NO MALICE WITH PROFESSOR SCOTT GALLOWAY / Clip
Winners and Losers: Amazon and Tesla
NO MERCY, NO MALICE WITH PROFESSOR SCOTT GALLOWAY / Clip
The Rant: The Fourth Great Unlock
The coronavirus disruption will create a new business landscape where corporations force shareholders into the backseat—and potentially lead to the Fourth Great Unlock.
NO MERCY, NO MALICE WITH PROFESSOR SCOTT GALLOWAY
- 2:02NO MERCY, NO MALICE WITH PROFESSOR SCOTT GALLOWAY / Clip
Scott's Message to His Audience: Be Better Men
- 4:46NO MERCY, NO MALICE WITH PROFESSOR SCOTT GALLOWAY / Clip
The Rant: The Fourth Great Unlock
- 1:25NO MERCY, NO MALICE WITH PROFESSOR SCOTT GALLOWAY / Clip
Winners & Losers: Airbnb CEO Brian Chesky & PPP
- 6:11NO MERCY, NO MALICE WITH PROFESSOR SCOTT GALLOWAY / Clip
The Rant: The College Implosion
- 4:54NO MERCY, NO MALICE WITH PROFESSOR SCOTT GALLOWAY / Clip
The Rant: Bailouts or Cronyism?
- 2:08NO MERCY, NO MALICE WITH PROFESSOR SCOTT GALLOWAY / Clip
Winners and Losers: Amazon and Tesla