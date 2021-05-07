I, Sniper
The Road to Washington, D.C.
A chance meeting between Lee Malvo, a Jamaican teenager seeking a father figure, and John Muhammad, a disaffected US Army veteran, sets in motion a murderous road trip.
- police
- Documentary
- murder
- training
- washington dc
- SHOOTING RANGE
- Monster
- 9/11
- Mass Murder
- road trip
- JAMAICA
- vice_videos:premiere
- Baton Rouge
- true crime
- Capitol
- Father Figure
- homicide
- law enforcement
- son
- sniper
- puppeteer
- mass killing
- robberies
- antigua
- shooting spree
- initiation
- Bushmaster
- montgomery county
- shooter
- red onion
- state prison
- DC Snipers
- Beltway Snipers
- Lee Malvo
- John Muhammad
- blue Caprice
- crime story
- terrorize
- 23 days
- Keenya Cook
- brainwash
- mitigation specialist
- protégée