VICE NEWS TONIGHT

VICE NEWS TONIGHT / Clip

This 17-Year-Old is Combating Voter Suppression in Washington

From now until Election Day, VICE News will be learning from young folks tirelessly trying to make the American political system work, through advocacy and activism. The first young activist we met was Anoushka Chander, a 17-year-old lobbyist in DC, who’s trying hard to influence an election she can’t even...
More from VICE NEWS TONIGHT

VICE NEWS TONIGHT

More VICE NEWS TONIGHT

CLIPS

TRAILERS