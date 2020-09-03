VICE NEWS TONIGHT

This Anti-Abortion, Evangelical Pastor Says the GOP is a "Religious Cult"

Some Evangelicals are losing faith in President Trump and the GOP. VICE News talks with one prominent Evangelical minister who's now backing Trump's Catholic, pro-choice opponent.
