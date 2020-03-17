VICE NEWS TONIGHT

VICE NEWS TONIGHT / Clip

This Is How Religion Is Adapting To COVID-19

"It's frankly not the government's responsibility to provide spiritual leadership and care to people in this time," Rev. Steve Paulikas told VICE News. "It's our job. We're figuring it out along with everyone else."
