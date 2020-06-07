Shelter In Place with Shane Smith
- 44:10Shelter In Place with Shane Smith
Tipping Point
- 22:37Shelter In Place with Shane Smith
Eric Holder and Migos
- 22:37Shelter In Place with Shane Smith
Larry Summers and Xiye Bastida
- 22:37Shelter In Place with Shane Smith
Mark Cuban and Rep. Steny Hoyer
- 22:37Shelter In Place with Shane Smith
Andrew Yang and Mayor Eric Garcetti
- 22:37Shelter In Place with Shane Smith
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez
- 22:37Shelter In Place with Shane Smith
Gov. Phil Murphy and Richard Besser
- 22:37Shelter In Place with Shane Smith
Matteo Renzi and Dr. Margaret Harris
- 22:37Shelter In Place with Shane Smith
David Chang and Marguerite Mariscal
- 22:38Shelter In Place with Shane Smith
Gov. Gavin Newsom and Dr. Anne Rimoin
- 22:39Shelter In Place with Shane Smith
Edward Snowden
Shelter In Place with Shane Smith
Tipping Point
A special-length episode. Shane Smith speaks with the brother of George Floyd, one of the leading voices of Black Lives Matter, Trayvon Martin’s mother, and President of the NAACP.
