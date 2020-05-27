Seat at the Table with Anand Giridharadas
- 22:49Seat at the Table with Anand Giridharadas
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
- 23:04Seat at the Table with Anand Giridharadas
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
- 22:37Seat at the Table with Anand Giridharadas
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
- 23:07Seat at the Table with Anand Giridharadas
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
- 44:21Seat at the Table with Anand Giridharadas
Wednesday, April 29, 2020
- 44:38Seat at the Table with Anand Giridharadas
Wednesday, April 22, 2020
Seat at the Table with Anand Giridharadas
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Shane talks to rap superstars Migos about lockdown in Atlanta, and with former Attorney General Eric Holder about the 2020 presidential election.
Seat at the Table with Anand Giridharadas
- 22:49Seat at the Table with Anand Giridharadas
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
- 23:04Seat at the Table with Anand Giridharadas
Wednesday, May 20, 2020
- 22:37Seat at the Table with Anand Giridharadas
Wednesday, May 13, 2020
- 23:07Seat at the Table with Anand Giridharadas
Wednesday, May 6, 2020
- 44:21Seat at the Table with Anand Giridharadas
Wednesday, April 29, 2020
- 44:38Seat at the Table with Anand Giridharadas
Wednesday, April 22, 2020