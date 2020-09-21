VICE NEWS TONIGHT

VICE NEWS TONIGHT

What the $12M Breonna Taylor Family Settlement Means for Police

The family of Breonna Taylor, the 26-year-old EMT worker killed in a botched no-knock raid in March, has agreed to a record $12 million settlement with the city of Louisville — one that will include substantial, lasting changes to policing, including the mandatory use of body cameras during police raids.
