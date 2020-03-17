VICE NEWS TONIGHT

VICE NEWS TONIGHT / Clip

What's Really To Blame For Australia's Bushfires

NEW SOUTH WALES, Australia — The worst fire season in living memory has devastated all corners of Australia. The most ferocious of these burned for more than four months, scorching 72,000 square miles of land and destroying more than 9,000 buildings -- including 3,500 homes. Thirty-four people died, and millions...
