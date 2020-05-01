Seat at the Table with Anand Giridharadas

Seat at the Table with Anand Giridharadas / Clip

Why the Coronavirus Pandemic Disproportionately Affects Women—at Work and at Home

Representative Katie Porter tells Anand why she believes the coronavirus pandemic disproportionately affects women in all aspects of their lives. SEAT AT THE TABLE. Wednesdays 10p on VICE TV.
