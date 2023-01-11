SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sex Before the Internet
Now Playing
44:20
Sex Before the Internet / S1 EP1
1-900-SEX
Sex Before the Internet / S1 EP1
1-900-SEX
Phone sex was the wild fantasy land of the '80s and '90s... You never knew who was getting you off, how much it would cost, or when the government might shut it all down.
