70s Sitcoms

Black Comedy In America
A wave of hit sitcoms like The Jeffersons bring Black family life and humor into the homes of Americans everywhere, with an influence that continues today.
Race
RACISM
Sitcom
Black
Stand Up
Black-ish
tiffany haddish
sketch comedy
Black Comedy
Chris Spencer
Ryan Davis
Good Times
All in the Family
benson
The Jeffersons
Diff’rent Strokes
Sanford & Sons
What’s Happening
227
