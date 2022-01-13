SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Small Town Secrets
44:02
Small Town Secrets / web
Confessions
Now Playing
44:03
Small Town Secrets / web
Rumors
44:03
Small Town Secrets / web
The Disappearance
Small Town Secrets / web
Rumors
Two cousins have allegedly confessed to killing Denise multiple times. They’ve never been arrested, and police say one of them hasn’t even been questioned — until now.
Documentary
domestic violence
cold case
midwest
vice_videos:premiere
indiana
violence against women
true crime
mystery
disappearance
missing person
intimate partner violence
Denise Pflum
Connersville
Shawn McClung
cadaver dogs
Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary
