FRINGE NATION

FRINGE NATION / Clip

The History of Antifa

Alzo Slade talks to historian and author of The Antifa Handbook Mark Bray, who traces the modern "Antifa" movement to post-World War II anti-fascism. From FRINGE NATION, Mondays at 10p.
More from FRINGE NATION

FRINGE NATION

More FRINGE NATION

CLIPS

TRAILERS