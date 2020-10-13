SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Shows
Schedule
Channel Finder
Watch Free
Shop
Shows
Schedule
Channel Finder
Watch Free
Shop
Search
FRINGE NATION
Now Playing
2:51
FRINGE NATION / Clip
The History of Antifa
FRINGE NATION / Clip
The History of Antifa
Alzo Slade talks to historian and author of The Antifa Handbook Mark Bray, who traces the modern "Antifa" movement to post-World War II anti-fascism. From FRINGE NATION, Mondays at 10p.
Documentary
violence
guns
extremism
Black Lives Matter
Portland
protest
Media
riot
vice_videos:premiere
Antifa
Patriotism
anti fascist
insurgent
alzo slade
SHARE
TWEET
More from FRINGE NATION →
FRINGE NATION
Now Playing
2:51
FRINGE NATION / Clip
The History of Antifa
More FRINGE NATION
FRINGE NATION
44:13
America's Modern Militias
FRINGE NATION
44:13
The ANTIFA Paradox
CLIPS
FRINGE NATION / Clip
2:51
The History of Antifa
TRAILERS
FRINGE NATION / Clip
1:01
Fringe Nation (Trailer)