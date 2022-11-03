Icons Unearthed: The Simpsons

Icons Unearthed: The Simpsons / S1 EP5

The Later Years

To stay relevant, The Simpsons had to evolve, opening its doors to celebrity guest stars and new creative voices like Bill Oakley and Josh Weinstein.
