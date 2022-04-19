TRUE BELIEVERS / S1 EP2
The Rehab Mogul
LA’s biggest rehab empire seems too good to be true, offering recovery, community and treatment on scholarship. But its patients get more than they bargained for.
- Drugs
- Money
- Scandal
- Documentary
- METH
- addiction
- cults
- Los Angeles
- Fraud
- recovery
- community
- rehab
- Brainwashing
- Alcohol
- addicts
- SCAM
- new age
- enlightenment
- vice_videos:premiere
- abuse
- mogul
- Gods
- gurus
- bizarre
- devoted
- empire
- manipulation
- Swindle
- devotion
- wellness
- Fringe
- believers
- health insurance
- Spiritualism
- Frauds
- Cult of Personality
- prophets
- Followers
- abusive
- devotees
- influencers
- Belief
- pyramid schemes
- vice worldnews
- VWN
- Organizations
- mystic healing
- community healing