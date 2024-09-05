Icons Unearthed: Tom Cruise

Icons Unearthed: Tom Cruise / S1 EP2

The Star

Tom Cruise enters the danger zone as Tony Scott pushes the limits of the Navy and his actors to achieve his sun-kissed vision.
