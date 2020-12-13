SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Shows
Schedule
Channel Finder
Watch Free
Shop
Shows
Schedule
Channel Finder
Watch Free
Shop
Search
RISE UP
45:11
RISE UP
Yellow Vest
45:11
RISE UP
Berlin Wall
45:11
RISE UP
Arab Spring
45:11
RISE UP
British Miners
RISE UP
Women's March
Donald Trump’s inauguration was met with women from across the country marching on Washington in the largest single-day protest in American history.
Documentary
government
washington dc
PROTESTS
revolution
vice_videos:premiere
riots
Unrest
The Mall
oppression
women's march
overthrow
pussy hats
donald trumps
SHARE
TWEET
More from RISE UP →
RISE UP
45:11
RISE UP
Yellow Vest
45:11
RISE UP
Berlin Wall
45:11
RISE UP
Arab Spring
45:11
RISE UP
British Miners
More RISE UP
RISE UP
45:11
Yellow Vest
RISE UP
45:11
Berlin Wall
RISE UP
45:11
Arab Spring
RISE UP
45:11
British Miners