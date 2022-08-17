Icons Unearthed: Star Wars

Icons Unearthed: Star Wars / S1 EP6

Attack of the Clones/Revenge of the Sith

With The Phantom Menace leaving many fans cold, Lucas was at his lowest with two more films still to be made. Would he lose the dedication of his fervent fan base?
