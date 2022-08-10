Icons Unearthed: Star Wars
- 45:11Icons Unearthed: Star Wars / S1 EP5
The Phantom Menace
- 45:11Icons Unearthed: Star Wars / S1 EP4
Return of the Jedi
- 45:11Icons Unearthed: Star Wars / S1 EP3
The Empire Strikes Back
- 45:11Icons Unearthed: Star Wars / S1 EP2
A New Hope: Part II
- 45:11Icons Unearthed: Star Wars / S1 EP1
A New Hope: Part I
Icons Unearthed: Star Wars / S1 EP5
The Phantom Menace
After more than a decade on ice, Star Wars returned with impossible expectations. Can this new Star Wars trilogy recreate the original magic without his partner Marcia at his side?
Icons Unearthed: Star Wars
- 45:11Icons Unearthed: Star Wars / S1 EP5
The Phantom Menace
- 45:11Icons Unearthed: Star Wars / S1 EP4
Return of the Jedi
- 45:11Icons Unearthed: Star Wars / S1 EP3
The Empire Strikes Back
- 45:11Icons Unearthed: Star Wars / S1 EP2
A New Hope: Part II
- 45:11Icons Unearthed: Star Wars / S1 EP1
A New Hope: Part I