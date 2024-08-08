Icons Unearthed: Spider-man
- 44:06Icons Unearthed: Spider-man / S1 EP5
Caught In The Web
- 44:06Icons Unearthed: Spider-man / S1 EP4
A Venom Too Far
- 44:06Icons Unearthed: Spider-man / S1 EP3
The Kids Want to See the Puppets
- 44:06Icons Unearthed: Spider-man / S1 EP2
Saving The Day
- 44:07Icons Unearthed: Spider-man / S1 EP1
Swinging Into Action
Icons Unearthed: Spider-man / S1 EP5
Caught In The Web
Sony reboots the franchise with a new director and actor, but can this new version compete with the rise of the MCU? When hackers attack Sony, plans for the webslinger come undone.
