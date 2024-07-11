SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Shows
Schedule
Channel Finder
Watch Free
Shop
Shows
Schedule
Channel Finder
Watch Free
Shop
Search
Icons Unearthed: Spider-man
Now Playing
44:07
Icons Unearthed: Spider-man / S1 EP1
Swinging Into Action
Icons Unearthed: Spider-man / S1 EP1
Swinging Into Action
Making his journey from comics, to cartoons, to TV, all the way to the hands of Sam Raimi, bringing Spider-man to life posed a major challenge.
Documentary
vice_videos:premiere
stan lee
Kirsten Dunst
steve ditko
Peter Parker
sam raimi
Tobey Maguire
green goblin
POP CULTURE
Arts & Culture
marvel
Sony
Franchise
Visionary
spiderman
Blockbuster
popular
filmmaking
groundbreaking
SHARE
TWEET
More from Icons Unearthed: Spider-man →
Icons Unearthed: Spider-man
Now Playing
44:07
Icons Unearthed: Spider-man / S1 EP1
Swinging Into Action
More Icons Unearthed: Spider-man
Icons Unearthed: Spider-man / S1 EP1
44:07
Swinging Into Action
TRAILERS
Icons Unearthed: Spider-man / Clip
1:01
Icons Unearthed: Spiderman Trailer