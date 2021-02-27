RESET
- 22:38RESET
Making the Game
- 22:38RESET
Esports Economics: Drafting for Dollars
- 22:43RESET
Regulate This or Regulate That
- 22:38RESET
Fandom vs Marketing: That Game Chose You
- 22:38RESET
War Games 2: Recruiting an Army of Fun
- 22:38RESET
War Games 1: How the Pentagon Games
- 22:38RESET
Preservation or Emulation
- 22:38RESET
Finish Him: A History of Fighting Games
RESET
Making the Game
Find out why some of gaming’s biggest failures are actually more important than the hits. We head to the World Video Game Hall of Fame to get schooled by the masters.
RESET
- 22:38RESET
Making the Game
- 22:38RESET
Esports Economics: Drafting for Dollars
- 22:43RESET
Regulate This or Regulate That
- 22:38RESET
Fandom vs Marketing: That Game Chose You
- 22:38RESET
War Games 2: Recruiting an Army of Fun
- 22:38RESET
War Games 1: How the Pentagon Games
- 22:38RESET
Preservation or Emulation
- 22:38RESET
Finish Him: A History of Fighting Games