Nine Lives Of... / S1 EP4
Paris Hilton
From reality TV trailblazer to activist, Paris Hilton rewrote her life story from tabloid punchline to a voice for the silent -- proving that she's more than just her last name.
- Documentary
- Celebrity
- News International
- vice_videos:premiere
- Party
- Scandal
- paparazzi
- Child Abuse
- strength
- fall
- Icon
- failure
- Success
- rise
- Hope
- Influencer
- Redemption
- mogul
- Sextape
- perseverance
- résilience
- fame
- that's hot
- simple life
- Brandi Glanville
- Perez Hilton
- Vanessa Grigoriadis
- hilton hotels
- celebutante
- Nicole Ritchie
- mulit-hyphenate
- Provo Canyon School
- troubled teen