Nine Lives Of... / S1 EP5
Pee Wee Herman
The kids show icon lost it all when he was caught in a compromising position. But with a streaming comeback and a legend that will never die, Paul Reubens got the last laugh.
- Documentary
- Celebrity
- News International
- vice_videos:premiere
- Broadway
- strength
- fall
- Icon
- failure
- Success
- rise
- puppets
- performance artist
- Hope
- erotica
- Redemption
- Phil Hartman
- perseverance
- résilience
- fame
- Pee Wee
- Pee-Wee Herman
- porn theater
- Pee Wee's Big Adventure
- Pee-Wee’s Playhouse
- Mtv Video Music Awards
- The Dating Game
- Carnegie Hall
- tim burton
- indecent exposure
- Saturday Night Live
- The Groundlings
- kid’s show
- Cowboy Curtis
- Chairy
- Big Top Pee Wee
- The Roxy Theater
- obscene material