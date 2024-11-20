VICE World of Sports
VICE World of Sports / S2 EP7
Rivals: Derby Beirut
Lebanon is a nation defined by religious and political rivalry. And when it comes to the courts, the game between the country's two best basketball clubs is no exception.
- PRESIDENT
- Basketball
- Sports
- war
- Documentary
- News
- muslim
- rivals
- middle east
- Assassination
- Lebanon
- christian
- rivalry
- fight
- Beirut
- vice_videos:premiere
- Hezbollah
- FIBA
- Lebanese Basketball League
- FLB
- Sporting Al Riyadi
- Sagesse Club
- Rafic Hariri
- Saad Hariri
- Future Movement
- Lebanese Forces
- Fadi El Khatib
- Elie Rustom
- FIBA Ban
- Roseanne For President
