VICE World of Sports / S2 EP2
Rivals: Superclasico
Boca and River may be the most infamous rivals in the world of soccer. But today, Argentina's most legendary game is known less for the battle on the field than the anarchy off it.
- Sports
- Football
- Documentary
- News
- fighting
- soccer
- rivals
- gang
- argentina
- riot
- fifa
- rivalry
- ultras
- Buenos Aires
- Lionel Messi
- Hooligans
- vice_videos:premiere
- Diego Maradona
- Bravas
- copa libertadores
- CONMEBOL
- La Doce
- pepper spray
- Mauricio Macri
- Club Atlético Boca Juniors
- Club Atlético River Plate
- La Boca
- Argentine Primera División
- Argentine Football Association
- Barra Bravas
- Carlos Tevez
- Juan Riquelme
- Los Millonarios
