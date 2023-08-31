Vice Special Report
- 44:13Vice Special Report / S2 EP14
Sold Out: Ticketmaster and the Resale Racket
- 44:07Vice Special Report / S2 EP13
American Dilemma
- 44:09Vice Special Report / S1 EP18
Triggermen
- 44:07Vice Special Report / S1 EP10
Inside Rights
- 44:12Vice Special Report / S1 EP17
When Murder Isn't Murder
- 44:12Vice Special Report / S1 EP5
The 11 Day War
- 44:10Vice Special Report / S1 EP14
Dead Time
- 44:10Vice Special Report / S1 EP3
Spanish Disinfodemic
- 44:07Vice Special Report / S1 EP2
Handle With Care
- 44:06Vice Special Report / S2 EP12
Out Loud
- 44:06Vice Special Report / S1 EP11
Silenced
- 44:13Vice Special Report / S1 EP9
Above the Law: Theft and Fraud on Duty at LMPD
- 44:12Vice Special Report / S1 EP8
Above the Law: Sexual Assault on Duty at LMPD
- 42:48Vice Special Report / S2 EP11
Toxic Farmland
- 44:11Vice Special Report / S1 EP1
They're Getting Rid of Us
Vice Special Report / S2 EP14
Sold Out: Ticketmaster and the Resale Racket
A shadowy group of scalpers & corporations have made getting concert tickets impossible. VICE News takes an inside look at the darker corners of the multi-billion dollar swindle.
Vice Special Report
- 44:13Vice Special Report / S2 EP14
Sold Out: Ticketmaster and the Resale Racket
- 44:07Vice Special Report / S2 EP13
American Dilemma
- 44:09Vice Special Report / S1 EP18
Triggermen
- 44:07Vice Special Report / S1 EP10
Inside Rights
- 44:12Vice Special Report / S1 EP17
When Murder Isn't Murder
- 44:12Vice Special Report / S1 EP5
The 11 Day War
- 44:10Vice Special Report / S1 EP14
Dead Time
- 44:10Vice Special Report / S1 EP3
Spanish Disinfodemic
- 44:07Vice Special Report / S1 EP2
Handle With Care
- 44:06Vice Special Report / S2 EP12
Out Loud
- 44:06Vice Special Report / S1 EP11
Silenced
- 44:13Vice Special Report / S1 EP9
Above the Law: Theft and Fraud on Duty at LMPD
- 44:12Vice Special Report / S1 EP8
Above the Law: Sexual Assault on Duty at LMPD
- 42:48Vice Special Report / S2 EP11
Toxic Farmland
- 44:11Vice Special Report / S1 EP1
They're Getting Rid of Us