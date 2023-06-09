Vice Special Report
- 44:13Vice Special Report / S1 EP9
Above the Law: Theft and Fraud on Duty at LMPD
- 44:12Vice Special Report / S1 EP8
Above the Law: Sexual Assault on Duty at LMPD
- 42:48Vice Special Report / S2 EP11
Toxic Farmland
- 44:11Vice Special Report / S1 EP1
They're Getting Rid of Us
- 44:12Vice Special Report / S1 EP21
Mass Shooting Nation
- 44:05Vice Special Report / S1 EP12
The Price of Purity
- 45:13Vice Special Report / S1 EP6
Psychedelic Capitalism
- 42:49Vice Special Report / S2 EP10
True Crime Scene
- 44:12Vice Special Report / S1 EP22
No Justice for Women in Afghanistan
- 44:08Vice Special Report / S2 EP9
Turning 20
- 44:12Vice Special Report / S1 EP15
Opting Out
- 44:06Vice Special Report / S2 EP8
Prison Experiment
- 44:12Vice Special Report / S1 EP4
Aging, Inc
- 44:06Vice Special Report / S1 EP20
They're Watching Us
- 44:06Vice Special Report / S2 EP7
Death Of A Protestor
Vice Special Report / S1 EP8
Above the Law: Sexual Assault on Duty at LMPD
VICE News investigates multiple sexual assault allegations against the Louisville Metro Police Department.
Vice Special Report
- 44:13Vice Special Report / S1 EP9
Above the Law: Theft and Fraud on Duty at LMPD
- 44:12Vice Special Report / S1 EP8
Above the Law: Sexual Assault on Duty at LMPD
- 42:48Vice Special Report / S2 EP11
Toxic Farmland
- 44:11Vice Special Report / S1 EP1
They're Getting Rid of Us
- 44:12Vice Special Report / S1 EP21
Mass Shooting Nation
- 44:05Vice Special Report / S1 EP12
The Price of Purity
- 45:13Vice Special Report / S1 EP6
Psychedelic Capitalism
- 42:49Vice Special Report / S2 EP10
True Crime Scene
- 44:12Vice Special Report / S1 EP22
No Justice for Women in Afghanistan
- 44:08Vice Special Report / S2 EP9
Turning 20
- 44:12Vice Special Report / S1 EP15
Opting Out
- 44:06Vice Special Report / S2 EP8
Prison Experiment
- 44:12Vice Special Report / S1 EP4
Aging, Inc
- 44:06Vice Special Report / S1 EP20
They're Watching Us
- 44:06Vice Special Report / S2 EP7
Death Of A Protestor