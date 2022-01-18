Black Market
- 44:32Black Market / S2 EP2
The Art of Boosting
- 44:30Black Market / S2 EP1
Scam Likely
- 24:07Black Market / S1 EP1
New Jersey Drive
- 24:38Black Market / S1 EP6
Lifted in London
- 22:38Black Market / S1 EP4
The Lean Scene
- 22:38Black Market / S1 EP5
Higher Stakes
- 22:38Black Market / S1 EP3
Iron Pipeline
- 22:32Black Market / S1 EP2
Illicit Abalone
Black Market / S2 EP2
The Art of Boosting
Designer clothes are on sale for unbelievably low prices because the only cost is the risk of getting caught boosting.
- Crime
- gangs
- Documentary
- violence
- Brooklyn
- Fashion
- criminals
- watch
- New York
- Queens
- mall
- poverty
- outcasts
- vice_videos:premiere
- Luxury
- Clothes
- Sneakers
- Polo
- Joell Ortiz
- Diamond District
- ΓΑΠ
- barbershop
- fence
- Ralph Lauren
- larceny
- grand larceny
- retail theft
- stolen goods
- lo lifes
- internationa
- Boosting
- Gap House
- mechera
- mechero
- organized retail crime
- thirstin howl the third
Black Market
- 44:32Black Market / S2 EP2
The Art of Boosting
- 44:30Black Market / S2 EP1
Scam Likely
- 24:07Black Market / S1 EP1
New Jersey Drive
- 24:38Black Market / S1 EP6
Lifted in London
- 22:38Black Market / S1 EP4
The Lean Scene
- 22:38Black Market / S1 EP5
Higher Stakes
- 22:38Black Market / S1 EP3
Iron Pipeline
- 22:32Black Market / S1 EP2
Illicit Abalone