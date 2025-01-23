DARK SIDE OF THE CAGE

DARK SIDE OF THE CAGE / S1 EP3

The Final Days of Evan Tanner

When UFC pioneer Evan Tanner is found dead of heat exposure alone in the California desert, the MMA world wonders what led to his mysterious passing.
