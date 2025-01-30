DARK SIDE OF THE CAGE

DARK SIDE OF THE CAGE / S1 EP4

The Ultimate Fighter: The UFC's Ultimate Gamble

On the verge of financial ruin, the UFC bets everything on an MMA reality television show. The result gives rise to a juggernaut and helps create the Dana White we know today.
More from DARK SIDE OF THE CAGE

DARK SIDE OF THE CAGE

More DARK SIDE OF THE CAGE

TRAILERS