Icons Unearthed: Harry Potter

Icons Unearthed: Harry Potter / S1 EP3

A Dark Turn

A new director tests the team as he tries to bring real magic to Hogwarts, as well as a new Dumbledore. But will Harry Potter survive this new dark tone?
More from Icons Unearthed: Harry Potter

Icons Unearthed: Harry Potter

More Icons Unearthed: Harry Potter

TRAILERS